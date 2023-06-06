Want To Leave A Lasting Impression Following A Job Interview? Here’s How To Write A Killer “Thank You” Email

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

If you’ve ever taken a resume-building workshop, attended a mock interview, or hired a career coach, then you know the value of a killer “thank you” email.

Yes, this follow-up note after a job interview is not a secret and is widely practiced. However, not all “thank you” emails are made equal– and ensuring you craft the ideal message can really set you apart from other applicants.

Crafting A Thank You Email

First of all, it is crucial that you send any “thank you” emails within 24 hours of your job interview. If you wait any longer, your message may get lost in a recruiter’s inbox.

Plus, you want your interview to be fresh in your recruiter’s mind when they read your note.

As for actually writing the email, be sure to address whoever interviewed you by name. Don’t forget to check the correct spelling. And if a recruiter asked you to call them by a nickname during their interview– for instance, “Kate” instead of “Katherine”– address them as such in the email.

Then, get straight to the point. Simply thank the interviewer for both their time and consideration before referencing one part of the interview that stood out to you.

This tidbit of information can be something that you found interesting or helpful during your conversation. You could also reference a specific question you were asked and reiterate your perspective.

