12 Zodiac Signs As Horror Movie Villains

Unless You’re A Diehard Horror Fan, Most Of Us Don’t Exactly Like Villains

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Even so, we all have our own dark side and are sometimes the antagonists of our own stories.

Here Are The 12 Zodiac Signs As Horror Movie Villains

So, just like how astrology may help us understand our more favorable qualities, your zodiac sign can also shed light on the darker traits you embody. That’s why we’re dishing on the horror movie villains each zodiac sign would be.

Aries: Beetlejuice

This fire sign can act impulsive, impatient, and a bit chaotic. So, it makes sense why Aries would be Beetlejuice, the mischievous ghost known for having an obnoxious and unpredictable personality.

Taurus: Jennifer Check

“Jennifer’s Body,” starring Megan Fox, became a cult classic after it was released in 2009. And Tauruses would be none other than the titular character, Jennifer Check herself.

This sign is super loyal and tends to stuff down their feelings, just like Jennifer, who acts like she’s fine and avoids the temptation to kill her best friend.

Gemini: Jigsaw

Geminis are outgoing and witty and love their fair share of games. Plus, they’re said to have a dual nature. Enter Jigsaw, the “Saw” franchise villain who’s known for the catchphrase, “I want to play a game,” and had never actually intended to be a serial killer.

Cancer: Jason Voorhees

This zodiac sign might immediately call to mind softer traits, like sensitivity and intuition. However, they also have a strong inner strength, especially during tough times, that makes them extremely resilient.

No villain epitomizes that more than Jason Voorhees, who survived his rough childhood and even an attempted drowning.

Leo: Pennywise

Leos are the spotlight-stealers, hence why they’d want to be the center of attention in their own horror movie, like Pennywise.

The clown from Stephen King’s novel “It” definitely enjoys a bit of drama and leans into a playful (albeit more sinister) side.

Virgo: Pinhead

Critical, detail-oriented, and perfectionist in nature: that’s Virgo. And when it comes to villains, this sign is definitely Pinhead from the 1987 film “Hellraiser.”

He’s intelligent, forward-thinking, and somehow managed to arrange all the pins in his head with impressive precision. That’s undoubtedly a Virgo’s doing.

Libra: Michael Myers

Libras usually enjoy peace and harmony, but they’re not big fans of portraying strong feelings or direct confrontation.

That’s why Michael Myers makes so much sense. He wears a mask while killing in the slowest, quietest way possible. Even while literally committing murder, he doesn’t show any sign of emotion.

Scorpio: Freddy Krueger

Scorpios are intense, passionate, and loyal, so when they’re crossed, they don’t hesitate to seek revenge. No one does vengeance quite like Freddy Krueger, who picks his victims based on who bullied him as a child.

Sagittarius: Annabelle

Adventurous, independent, and sometimes rebellious, Sagittarians are most like Annabelle. She’s smart, manipulative, and loves wreaking havoc, similar to how this sign needs to stay stimulated 24/7.

Capricorn: Esther Coleman

Capricorns are usually practical, ambitious, and hardworking, which also means they can grow up a bit too quickly.

Meet your match: Esther Coleman from “The Orphan.” She’s strategic, charming, and manipulative to get what she wants.

Aquarius: Hannibal Lecter

Aquarians are independent, curious, and can be aloof or emotionally detached. They’re also humanitarian in nature. Hannibal Lecter fits the bill, as he literally kills people based on how rude or damaging to society they are.

Pisces: Regan

Finally, this zodiac sign is usually regarded as creative, intuitive, and highly emotional. So, Pisces would obviously wind up as Regan from “The Exorcist,” who’s (understandably) struggling with a lot of feelings while she’s possessed.

