5 Sneaky Things Your Partner Is Doing That Could Cause Your Relationship To Suffer

Not All Relationship Red Flags Are Glaringly Obvious

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some creep in very quietly and subtly, pouncing out of nowhere and disrupting your entire life. One day, you’re planning your future together, and the next, you’re questioning everything about your relationship.

Here Are 5 Sneaky Things Your Partner Is Doing That Could Cause Your Relationship To Suffer

Relationship issues do not just involve shouting matches and huge betrayals. Sometimes, it’s the sneaky little habits that break down trust and connection.

Your partner may not realize they’re doing it, or maybe they do. But either way, it’s slowly ruining your relationship. Here are five sneaky things your partner is doing that may be causing your relationship to suffer.

1. Criticizing You

Instead of having a conversation with you about something that upsets or bothers them, your partner might criticize you about the issue.

For example, they might snap at you about being late for dinner yet again. This can put you in defensive mode and lead to an argument that does not get resolved.

2. Ignoring Your Interests

It’s normal to have different interests than your partner. You don’t have to do everything with them, but supporting them in small ways is still important.

If you try to show a song or video to your partner, and they just brush it off, this can contribute to the feeling that your partner does not care about you. They don’t need to enjoy the song if it’s not a genre they typically listen to, but the acknowledgment is what matters here.

3. Skipping Out On Personal Hygiene

Not showering for a day isn’t a big deal, but if your partner stops doing basic self-care habits, then it’s a problem.

Skipping out on brushing your teeth and shaving can be inconsiderate to your partner. Poor hygiene could also be a sign of a mental health condition like depression. No matter what, talking about the issue is your best bet.

4. Not Thanking You For The Little Things

Grand gestures are not what makes a relationship. It’s the little things that count the most, such as unloading the dishwasher or folding the laundry.

If your partner fails to thank you for all the work you put into the relationship on a daily basis, then they are taking you for granted. You deserve recognition. When your efforts continue to go unacknowledged, it can breed resentment.

5. Setting You Up For Failure

If your partner agrees to let you go on a weekend trip with the girls but then punishes you for it later, they are setting the relationship up for failure.

For example, during the trip, your partner might text you snarky things or be upset that you’re away whenever you call to check up. This sabotaging behavior will only serve to put a damper on your trip.

