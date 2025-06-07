7 Signs Of A Successful First Date

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. In the age of dating apps and so many people looking for something “casual,” finding someone who just shares your desire for a real relationship is exciting enough. Then, having chemistry and even some mutual interests on top of that? Talk about a thrill.

With that being said, though, we all deserve to have some standards for first dates that go beyond shared interests and values.

So, these are the top seven signs of a successful first date that actually left you feeling seen, heard, and respected.

1. You Both Lived In The Moment Without Distractions

No matter where you went on your first date, distractions were probably everywhere (including in your own back pocket).

But if you and your date both avoided checking your smartphones and allowing your eyes to wander elsewhere, that’s a great thing.

Too many people struggle to remain present and actively engaged in conversations nowadays. And the ability to do so suggests you both genuinely cared about getting to know each other.

2. The Conversation Flowed Easily (And No One Dominated)

Have you ever gone out with someone who sucks up all the air in the room? Maybe they interrupt you every time you try to throw in your two cents, constantly shift the topic at hand back to themselves, or hardly stop talking to let you get a word in at all.

On a good date, though, the conversation will take a natural course, flowing back and forth between you and your date. Plus, no one will word-vomit the whole time, allowing both people to open up.

3. You Felt Safe To Be Yourself

Speaking of opening up, it’s a tough thing to do on a first date. You hardly know the person (or their values and beliefs), so anticipating how they’ll respond to your own perspective on social issues, personal goals, or even just the future can be frightening.

No matter how different two individuals are, a good first date will create a safe space for each of them to express their thoughts and opinions without fear of judgment.

Sure, you can get into a playful debate over things like the best comedy movies or pizza types. Yet, when it comes to bigger ticket items, your differences are respected.

4. You Had Just The Right Amount Of Things In Common

It can actually be kind of boring when you meet someone who is exactly like you. I realize that sounds counterintuitive, but hear me out.

Half of the fun of a budding relationship is getting to learn more about another person and what makes them tick. Plus, experiencing new things together and stepping outside your comfort zone.

That’s why it’s nice to have some things in common, but also certain personal interests or hobbies that differ. It makes the idea of starting a relationship that much more intriguing and exciting.

5. You Discussed Your Support Systems

While many people don’t want to dive into their family trauma or friend drama on a first date, it’s a great sign if there’s some mention of loved ones.

Primarily, it shows that you two are already comfortable enough to begin discussing other aspects of your personal lives.

Not to mention, it reveals how much your date values their friends and family, which might be something you’re looking for in a significant other.

6. There Was Mutual Attraction

It’s important to note that physical attraction definitely isn’t the most important thing in a relationship. However, we can’t deny how good it feels to share that chemistry with someone.

Was your date’s body language inviting? Did you two make a lot of eye contact, find excuses to brush knees under the dinner table, or even hold hands? All of this is a sign of mutual attraction, which is never a bad thing.

7. You Two Discussed Going Out Again

Finally, the most obvious sign of a successful first date is if one of you suggests going out again and the other agrees with real enthusiasm. Plus, if there’s a follow-up, the deal is basically done.

Maybe you reached out afterward to tell your date that you had a wonderful time, or vice versa. Either way, it seems like a second date is definitely in the cards.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek