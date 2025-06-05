5 Zodiac Signs Who Treat Ghosting Like a Sport

Relationships Today Are Already Confusing Enough

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. We’re juggling dating apps, situationships, and bad dates.

Add that in with the fact that just when you think something might be going well, the person you’ve been seeing may just vanish into thin air like a magician, which shows just how impossible the dating field is to navigate.

Here Are 5 Zodiac Signs Who Treat Ghosting Like a Sport

When things start to feel too real, too fast, some zodiac signs are more likely to ghost than others. They will disappear at the drop of a hat, like they were never there. For them, ghosting is like a self-preservation technique.

Whether it’s a fear of vulnerability, a serious case of indecision, or emotional unavailability, these signs are experts in vanishing acts. Here are five signs that treat ghosting like a sport.

1. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The most likely sign to ghost you is Sagittarius. They value their freedom above all else and do not care who they hurt in order to have it.

They are flighty and can act cold and aloof. It’s easy for them to forget you, and they can do so pretty quickly. They are pros at telling people what they want to hear and making empty promises to get them off their backs. A Sagittarius will only be tied down when they’re ready for it.

2. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The second most likely sign to ghost you is Gemini because of how extremely indecisive they are. Geminis don’t know what they want, so it’s hard for them to fully commit to a relationship.

They like to keep their options open, and if that means ghosting someone, they will gladly do that. They are experts at avoiding their problems and will only face you when they have no other choice.

3. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius will ghost you because they do not want to deal with all the emotional baggage that comes with being in a committed relationship.

They will avoid expressing their emotions as much as they can. Ghosting is the best way for them to escape all the emotional stuff.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos put themselves first and don’t want to take too much focus off themselves. So, they will get out of a relationship whenever they want to without giving it a second thought.

It’s not that they don’t care. They just care about themselves more. They and their desires are the most important things in this life.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are cautious people who keep their hearts guarded. If it feels like too much commitment, they will back away and hold you at arm’s length.

They would rather stay focused on their own lives and goals. As overthinkers, they prefer to avoid a messy emotional scene.

