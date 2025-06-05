5 Zodiac Signs Who Treat Ghosting Like a Sport

  |  
Jun 22, 2025
Follow Us
Young elegant woman stays alone in the city, dressed in a classic dress with straight and red long hair.
Dragosh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Relationships Today Are Already Confusing Enough

Portrait of a happy young woman. The model drinks ice coffee in the summer on the street
makedonski2015 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. We’re juggling dating apps, situationships, and bad dates.

Add that in with the fact that just when you think something might be going well, the person you’ve been seeing may just vanish into thin air like a magician, which shows just how impossible the dating field is to navigate.

Here Are 5 Zodiac Signs Who Treat Ghosting Like a Sport

cute attractive stylish smiling woman walking city street in pink coat spring fashion trend holding purse, listening to music on earphones
mary_markevich – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When things start to feel too real, too fast, some zodiac signs are more likely to ghost than others. They will disappear at the drop of a hat, like they were never there. For them, ghosting is like a self-preservation technique.

Whether it’s a fear of vulnerability, a serious case of indecision, or emotional unavailability, these signs are experts in vanishing acts. Here are five signs that treat ghosting like a sport.

1. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

blonde woman in a summer pink dress walks around the city
dmitriisimakov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The most likely sign to ghost you is Sagittarius. They value their freedom above all else and do not care who they hurt in order to have it.

They are flighty and can act cold and aloof. It’s easy for them to forget you, and they can do so pretty quickly. They are pros at telling people what they want to hear and making empty promises to get them off their backs. A Sagittarius will only be tied down when they’re ready for it.

2. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Young elegant woman stays alone in the city, dressed in a classic dress with straight and red long hair.
Dragosh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The second most likely sign to ghost you is Gemini because of how extremely indecisive they are. Geminis don’t know what they want, so it’s hard for them to fully commit to a relationship.

They like to keep their options open, and if that means ghosting someone, they will gladly do that. They are experts at avoiding their problems and will only face you when they have no other choice.

3. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Young cheerful brunette girl posing outdoors
Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aquarius will ghost you because they do not want to deal with all the emotional baggage that comes with being in a committed relationship.

They will avoid expressing their emotions as much as they can. Ghosting is the best way for them to escape all the emotional stuff.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Young Japanese woman reading a message on the mobile phone in the city
ChaoticMind – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Leos put themselves first and don’t want to take too much focus off themselves. So, they will get out of a relationship whenever they want to without giving it a second thought.

It’s not that they don’t care. They just care about themselves more. They and their desires are the most important things in this life.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Hispanic beauty dancer with modern clothes turning moving her hair outside an urban building
javiindy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Virgos are cautious people who keep their hearts guarded. If it feels like too much commitment, they will back away and hold you at arm’s length.

They would rather stay focused on their own lives and goals. As overthinkers, they prefer to avoid a messy emotional scene.

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

More from Advice:

12 Zodiac Signs And What Each Should Know About Finding Love
June 22, 2025

12 Zodiac Signs And What Each Should Know About Finding Love

By 

7 Signs Of A Successful First Date
June 22, 2025

7 Signs Of A Successful First Date

By 

5 Of The Most Self-Centered Zodiac Signs
June 21, 2025

5 Of The Most Self-Centered Zodiac Signs

By 

7 Signs Your Partner Is No Longer Attracted To You
June 21, 2025

7 Signs Your Partner Is No Longer Attracted To You

By 

5 Zodiac Signs Who Cause Chaos
June 20, 2025

5 Zodiac Signs Who Cause Chaos

By 

7 Signs Your Partner Isn’t Interested In Marrying You
June 20, 2025

7 Signs Your Partner Isn’t Interested In Marrying You

By 