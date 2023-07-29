After His Coworker Said He Had Traveled To 150 Countries, He Snapped At Him For Having Rich Parents

Have you ever been so envious of someone’s achievements that you’ll get yourself worked up in trying to find a reason that would discredit what they’ve done?

One young man recently embarrassed a coworker who was talking about his exciting travels and told him he was only able to go anywhere because he has rich parents.

He’s 23-years-old and has been working at a company for a year since graduating college.

He grew up in a low-income household and had to work very hard in high school to get a full-ride college scholarship. He did well in school and put in a lot of effort, which landed him his current job, which pays him a six-figure salary.

A new guy who’s fresh out of college named Jack joined his company recently. The other night, he, Jack, and their other coworkers were out at a bar after work.

Jack began boasting about an exciting new achievement he had just made over spring break. He was in Cambodia, which meant he had officially traveled to 150 countries.

All their coworkers were happy for Jack and excited to hear more about his adventures and previous trips. However, Jack’s fabulous travel stories were beginning to bug him, so all he said to him was, “Good for you,” before mentally checking out of the conversation.

When Jack noticed his quietness, he asked why he wasn’t joining the conversation. He tried to get Jack to leave him alone, but Jack kept prying.

Finally, he had enough and, in front of everyone, said, “Jack, visiting 150 countries is cool and all, but it doesn’t say anything about you as a person. It just means you had rich parents who could afford to travel internationally several times a year.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.