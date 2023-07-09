He And His Wife Opened Up Their Marriage About Two Months Ago, But He Now Feels Seriously Neglected

Ever since this 20-year-old guy and his 20-year-old wife first started seeing each other, they have discussed the possibility of having an open relationship and dating other people.

According to him, they only considered that arrangement since they’re so young and do not want to have any regrets when they’re older about missing out on experiences.

Nowadays they have since welcomed two children into the world, and his wife is a stay-at-home mom who watches the kids; meanwhile, he is in the military.

However, he started to notice rising tensions in their marriage.

“Due to my wife’s extremely toxic jealousy over anything she could start an argument over,” he said.

He claimed to have tried expressing his concerns about his wife’s jealousy, too.

And eventually, after hearing him out about two months ago, his wife decided to go through with their initial idea and open up their marriage with the hope that she would “learn not to be so jealous.”

Then, he wound up agreeing with that plan since he also missed having “spontaneous hookups” and simply going out on dates.

Afterward, he and his wife came up with a set of guidelines– which he has been following for the past two months. However, he revealed how his wife had broken some of the rules.

