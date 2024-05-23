This Is Why Your Boyfriend Knowing About The “Sky Blue French Tip 1.5 Manicure” Is A Red Flag

Have you seen that funny TikTok trend using an audio clip from “Breaking Bad” when a woman notices that her boyfriend knows about something niche in women’s lifestyle trends and says, “Someone cooked here?”

The trend exemplifies those moments where you realize your boyfriend’s ex or former fling taught him a thing or two about women’s lifestyle trends or beauty supplies, and he remembered it.

While these moments can be seen as a testament to your boyfriend’s ex’s influence, there’s a twist. Some people view them as red flags, suggesting that your boyfriend could be learning things from a girl on the side.

A very similar trend exemplifies this kind of instance, but it involves a specific kind of manicure that most guys wouldn’t know about.

The trend revolves around the “sky blue French tip 1.5” manicure, and some women on TikTok say that if your boyfriend knows what that means, it’s a red flag.

The “sky blue French tip 1.5” manicure is very specific and involves cute French tips that are sky blue instead of white.

But the question asked in this trend is, how would your boyfriend know about those nails if you didn’t teach him about them?

If you ask a guy what kind of manicure you should get, most of the time, they’ll simply respond with a color they like.

In some cases, they may know about a nail shape or suggest a design. But usually, unless this guy has a strong interest in nails, that’s the full range of their nail knowledge.

