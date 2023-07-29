He Yelled At His Wife After She Left Him 20 Calls At Work, Where He’s Not Supposed To Have His Phone

Have you ever been in a space where you’re not supposed to be on your phone and gotten in trouble because your phone went off?

One man yelled at his wife after she left him 20 calls at work, where he’s not supposed to have his phone, because she was worried about him.

He works in a space where he is, under all circumstances, not allowed to have his phone out. There cannot even be pagers or smartwatches out when he’s working. If his boss sees or hears any phones, the owners of the phones get in trouble.

“I’ve been working here for about six months, so my wife knows this and understands that she should not try to contact me by my cell at work,” he explained.

“Phones are dropped off in our lockers, and I typically have mine on Do Not Disturb. Before this incident, my phone has never gone off in the locker before.”

However, the other day, a secondary location he sometimes goes to for work caught on fire. It was a horrific incident that made the news, and there were casualties. Thankfully, he was working at a different location that day and didn’t even see the news until later because he didn’t have phone access.

Unfortunately, his wife was at home, watching the news about one of his work buildings being on fire, and freaked out, unsure if he was there or not. She ended up calling his phone 20 times to try and see if he was okay.

His wife’s calls somehow overrode the Do Not Disturb setting on his phone, which began ringing multiple times throughout the workday.

“In the middle of my shift, I got called into my manager’s office and was chewed out and written up for my phone making so much noise,” he recalled.

