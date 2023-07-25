Her Fiancé Dumped Her In A Text Message And Said He’s Still In Love With His Ex

This 23-year-old girl was engaged to a 19-year-old guy, but he just dumped her in a text message and said that he’s still in love with his ex and never really got over this girl.

There were no signs that her fiancé didn’t want to spend the rest of his life with her, and their relationship was excellent.

They were open and honest with one another, and the day before he dumped her, he said he was super happy to be engaged to her.

He also said that she was a great partner for him, and most likely his soulmate.

Now, she also has every password to his email and other apps on his phone, and she never noticed him messaging his ex or stepping out on her.

“I feel so heartbroken,” she explained. “And as someone with an anxious attachment style and abandonment issues and depression, this has opened so many wounds that I had worked on healing for so long alone and in therapy.”

“Of course, I’m scanning the entire relationship for a sign and majorly comparing myself to his ex and feeling super ugly and unlovable, etc. I’ve probably never hated myself more than I do right now.”

“The only red flag was that he and his ex share a room in a house, where another couple lives, and my fiancé always said it was because he didn’t have to money to move out, and knowing his finances this was very true. And if he was at his home, I would be on FaceTime a lot of the day with him anyway.”

His ex is not a good person, and it breaks her knowing he walked out and left her for such a toxic human being.

