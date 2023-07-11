Her Sister Swiped Her Dress And Boarded A Plane To Turkey, So She Literally Had Nothing To Wear Home, And She Expects Her Sister To Pay Her $100 For The Trouble

Many women with sisters have some sort of ‘stealing story,’ which involves themselves or their sister taking each other’s things.

Sisters are well-known for borrowing or taking each other’s clothing and fighting over it.

One woman is pregnant and got very upset when her sister took one of her favorite dresses without permission before going on an international trip.

She and her sister are adults but recently had a sleepover at their mom’s house. Her sister had been sick and was in the hospital, which brought them all together.

Once her sister was discharged from the hospital, they spent one more night at their mom’s house before her sister was due to fly to Turkey for a vacation with her husband.

Since she no longer lives with her mom, she hardly has any clothes at her house. However, she made sure to bring a specific dress with her. It’s a flowy, comfortable dress she’s been wearing a lot because she is pregnant and has a growing belly.

But then, while she was still asleep the next morning, her sister took the dress without her permission right before boarding her flight to Turkey.

“Upon waking up and preparing to leave, I couldn’t find my dress, and worse, I couldn’t find anything else to wear,” she recalled.

“Panicking, I considered wearing my mom’s size large clothes, but being significantly smaller, her clothes would simply fall off me. In the end, I had to make do with some tight leggings and a small top that she’d left behind, both of which were uncomfortably tight on my stomach.”

