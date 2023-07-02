Her Sister Wouldn’t Let Her Toddler Swim In The Pool With The Other Kids Because Her Sister Thinks Swim Diapers Are Not Hygenic

This 30-something-year-old mother has two children, who are 3 and 7, and lives with her partner. Her older sister Ava, who is also in her thirties, recently moved with her husband into a house nearby.

Ava’s new house is a good size, with a yard and pool large enough for everyone to enjoy. Recently, Ava held a little get-together/barbeque for the parents and the other siblings to enjoy.

She was excited to bring her two kids over to her sister’s new house to enjoy the space and some quality time with family. However, the day would end up leading to some drama.

“She mentioned letting the kids play in the pool, so I only assumed my kids would get to be included,” she explained.

Her 3-year-old is still potty training and still wears diapers. At her sister’s barbeque, she started getting her kids ready to go swimming in the pool. She put her youngest into a swim diaper, and before she knew it, Ava came over to discuss something with her that would definitely throw her off.

Ava told her that it was a bad idea to let the 3-year-old swim in the pool with the other kids because it would be considered unhygienic. Ava explained that swim diapers don’t really hold anything in, and therefore things would be floating around in the new pool.

She did let Ava know that she did not consider that to be fair in the least.

After this, Ava started being really condescending towards her and told her that it wouldn’t be fair to the other kids if her son was allowed to play in the pool with them before he was potty trained.

At this point, the 3-year-old is crying and upset that he isn’t allowed to play in the pool with his relatives. She accused her sister of being unreasonable but, in the end, said that because it was her own pool, her sister could make the rules. Then, Ava accused her of trying to guilt trip her into letting the toddler use the pool.

