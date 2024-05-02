She Was At A Bar With Her Husband When He Told Her To Go Home So He Could Hit On A Hot Girl He Couldn’t Quit Staring At

For three decades, this 58-year-old woman has been married to her 62-year-old husband, and he has a rude habit that makes her anxious and exhausted to go out in public with him.

Every single weekend, she and her husband go out with their friends, and she becomes so nervous she turns into a wreck and can’t enjoy herself because her husband constantly ogles other women.

She can look around a room and instantly know who is going to catch her husband’s eye. It’s not always girls in low-cut tops or short skirts, but she can spot her husband’s type from a mile away.

“My husband always overly checks out other women that he finds attractive,” she explained. “At times, it’s more than the usual guy checking out pretty women, which he does, too.”

“But when someone in particular catches his eye to a higher degree, he gets transfixed. I have always tried to ignore it.”

Her husband will get so invested in woman-watching that he ends up ignoring her completely. And she says, in case you are wondering, no, he doesn’t have Alzheimer’s; he’s just like this.

One night they went to a bar together, and her husband had his eyes glued to a hot girl for the entire time.

Her husband never really drinks a lot, but that evening he really got a little bit tipsy, and that’s when the truth comes out.

“When we went to leave, he said, “You go home, I’m going to go hit on her,” she added. “He claims it was a joke.”

