He’s Been Helping Out At A Homeless Shelter, And He’s Really Attracted To A Girl He Met There

This 20-year-old guy recently began helping out at a local homeless shelter. During his time spent there, he wound up meeting a homeless girl who is 22-years-old.

He says that she is really extremely cool, and she’s been obviously going through a lot. He has had opportunities to chat with her, and she says she’s really sweet.

He also pointed out that she does clean up great.

“I am not saying that because she’s homeless she is automatically unattractive, but you don’t always see many attractive homeless people,” he explained.

“If you saw her in a coffee shop or something you wouldn’t be able to tell that she’s homeless. There are also many other great things about her, she’s a college graduate, and I know she has a stable job and plans on getting an apartment pretty soon.”

“I don’t know everything that’s going on in her life, but I kind of feel attracted to her. How do I go about this situation?”

Many people had some wise advice for him and weighed in on if he should try to make a move on her.

“She’s homeless,” SkittlesPlease said. “She probably doesn’t have very many places to go, so please don’t make the shelter an awkward place for her. Wait until she gets on her feet before you try to make a move.”

“Just don’t do it. She’s a vulnerable person and you’re there to help her,” Kaiisim replied.

