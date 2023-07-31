He’s In The Navy, And He’s Describing A Ghostly Encounter He Had While Onboard A Ship

The U.S. military has been around for over 200 years. With that in mind, there is no doubt that many strange, spooky events have occurred throughout the decades.

War is scary enough, but the living aren’t the only ones that soldiers have to contend with. Where there’s war, there’s bound to be a lot of deaths, too.

And with death comes plenty of ghosts or stories of ghosts that will keep you up at night.

So when you hear something go bump in the night, it could be an enemy combatant trying to hunt you down or a ghost haunting your base. Either way, it’s absolutely frightening, and your life is at stake.

The sea is especially mysterious. With so many tales of shipwrecks, storms, and screams that are drowned out by the wind, the sea is like one massive, watery grave. Who knows what restless souls may still be roaming the waters or wandering on the ships where they met their ends?

TikToker Micheal Anderson (@mr.michealanderson) is in the U.S. Navy, and he’s describing a ghostly encounter he had while onboard a Navy ship.

Back in 2019, the ship he was stationed on had just gotten off deployment. He was scheduled to work the night shift with a friend.

When their shift ended, they headed to the gym. By the time they were finished up at the gym, it was the next morning.

On their way back to their allotted sleeping spaces, which he calls the berthing, it was pitch-black since people were still sleeping.

