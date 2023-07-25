His Girlfriend Is Heartbroken That He Won’t Buy Her A Borzoi, And She’s Considering Leaving Him Over This

Many people underestimate how difficult it can be to care for a dog. Not only is it difficult, but it’s also expensive, even when you rescue a dog versus purchasing one. Plus, not everyone is super into all kinds of dogs.

One man recently shot down his girlfriend’s dreams of getting a specific dog because he finds the breed disgusting.

He’s 34, and his girlfriend of seven years is 46-years-old. Since they first started dating, his girlfriend has been talking nonstop about how badly she wants to own a Borzoi dog.

Unfortunately, he cannot stand Borzois.

“They’re the most hideously creepy dogs I have ever seen,” he said. “Its face makes me incredibly uncomfortable, and I cannot imagine having one in the house running around.”

His girlfriend feels the exact opposite about the breed and has been adamant about owning one and making it a family member.

When his girlfriend first started mentioning getting the dog years ago, he thought she might be going through a phase, so he told her they could look into adopting one once they moved in together.

Any other time his girlfriend brought up the dog over the years, he’d always find an excuse as to why they couldn’t get one at that time.

But now, he’s running out of excuses, as they’ve been living in their beautiful dream house for the last two years, which his girlfriend strongly believes is big enough for a Borzoi.

