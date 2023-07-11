In 1836, A Group Of Boys In Scotland Accidentally Unearthed 17 Mysterious Mini Coffins Meticulously Placed In Different Tiers

It was 1836 when a group of innocent young boys accidentally discovered and unearthed a strange sight that is still a mystery to this day.

On their adventure, the boys stumbled upon a cave near a rocky peak known as Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland. The cave was covered in large pieces of slate, which the boys moved over and discovered a creepy sight on the inside.

In the cave were 17 tiny coffins, each only about 4 inches long, meticulously placed in three separate tiers. Inside each of the coffins, the young boys discovered small dolls carved out of wood staring back at them, dressed in clothes made of cotton.

The discovery has been a mysterious one ever since, but there have been multiple theories over the years as to who may have made these dolls and coffins and why they would have done so.

Some people pointed toward witchcraft as the explanation, suggesting that witches would create these dolls to represent their enemies and cast spells upon them or use them as ritualistic offerings.

However, the dolls were not mutilated and were rather carefully created and clothed. Others thought that perhaps they were simply creepy toys of some children long ago.

Another idea was the rumored practice of creating a proper burial for a loved one who was lost at sea or died in another land. Perhaps these dolls and coffins were simply a part of this type of burial.

However, it is believed that these types of practices were not often seen in Scotland and were more popular in other areas of Europe.

And one of the biggest theories, with perhaps the creepiest background, comes from the trading of corpses in 19th-century Edinburgh.

