Oval Framed Eyewear Is A 90s Blast From The Past That’s Trending All Over Again Right Now, And Here’s How You Can Determine What Style Will Work Best On You

Nearly every fashion trend comes back into the spotlight a time or two, and this ’90s accessory trend is no exception. See how oval eyewear is making a comeback!

Finding a pair of oval-shaped glasses, or any eyewear for that matter, that suits you best can be a tricky task.

It’s a good idea to determine what face shape you have, as well as pay attention to your jawline and browline when trying on different frames.

All of these details will help you to determine which style and size of oval eyewear will look best on you. In the end, it’s all about personal preference and which pair you feel the most comfortable in!

If you’re looking for something extra unique and vintage, try out the oval Victorian glasses. While this look is not for everyone’s tastes, it certainly is a statement accessory that would be fun to style an outfit around.

Want something with a tint? Elongated oval eyewear with a colored lens was a popular choice. Somewhere in between regular glasses and sunglasses, the light pink or blue tint was seen more as a stylistic choice than a protective one. These can be super fun to tie into a colorful outfit!

Perhaps eyewear is not typically an accessory that you focus on, and you’re looking for something that will ease you into it and not be too bold of a statement.

If that’s the case, try on some glasses that are frameless! Glasses without their rims are much more subtle, and they won’t stand out as much against your face.

Again, you can choose to get lenses that are tined with a lightly colored hue, or you can opt for clear or dark shades.

