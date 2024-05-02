She Confronted The Thing Under Her Bed Scaring Her And Her Cat, And Then It Left Behind A Huge Scratch Mark On Her Closet Door

When this 25-year-old woman was a child, a ghost haunted her family’s house. The ghost enjoyed the game of peek-a-boo and seemed to get a kick of out of playing pranks. She was 4 when she saw the ghost for the first time.

One day, her father and dog were playing in the backyard, and while in the house, she looked out the window facing the yard and watched them.

She glanced away from the window for a second, and when she glanced back at the window, she saw the ghost.

It was a ghost of a man who glanced right at her for a second, and she was fully aware that he acknowledged she could see him.

She squeezed her eyes shut, and when she opened them, he’d disappeared. The ghost appeared to be a man in his 60s, and she thought he reminded her of a grandfather.

“He was bald and had this weird glow about him. The next time I saw him, I was walking past a window again, and he popped up, covering his eyes, playing a game of peek-a-boo,” she said.

She was scared, which made the ghost laugh, but it was odd because she couldn’t hear his laugh. Even though she could see him visibly shaking and doubled over in hysterical laughter, no sound came out.

As she continued seeing the ghost, she played peek-a-boo with him. Every time she’d uncover and open her eyes, he’d disappear.

Her parents put a nightlight in her bedroom so that the room was lit up for them when they periodically checked on her during the night.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.