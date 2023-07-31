She Canceled On Going To Her Best Friend’s Birthday Party Last Minute And Also Brought Up Her Inability To Have Children While Doing So

This 35-year-old woman is balancing the demands of two energetic kiddos – a lively five-year-old boy, a spirited three-year-old girl – and now, a sweet sixteen-week-old newborn baby.

The first two times, she got the whole pregnancy thing down pat. A hiccup here, a wobble there, but nothing she couldn’t handle.

Baby number three, however, was a different story. Preeclampsia. Six weeks of bed rest. An emergency C-section. Hospital stays stretched past the two-week mark. It was a wild ride, and it was anything but smooth.

Fortunately, she wasn’t riding solo. Her husband was an unsung hero. Not only did he stand by her in the delivery room for all three births, but he also took on the brunt of the household chores, kids, and recovery.

It’s a good thing they’d both been hard at work, saving up enough money from their jobs to afford some much-needed recovery downtime.

Now, here’s where the plot thickens. This momma has a bestie, Ashley, who has been her partner-in-crime since elementary school.

These two have celebrated every birthday together, rain or shine, no matter how many miles came between them. Ashley was in the know about the recent tumultuous pregnancy.

Fast forward to Ashley’s big birthday celebration. Unfortunately, she woke up feeling anything but super.

Her body was not cooperating, and it was clear a birthday bash was not in the cards. Despite this, she held out hope until 2 pm, an hour and a half before she was due at Ashley’s party.