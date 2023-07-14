She Caught Her Husband Texting A Girl He Met At A Music Festival, And When She Confronted Him, He Said He Was Just Trying To Make A New Friend For Them

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who is the same age as her, recently went to a music festival where they had fun hanging out, drinking, and meeting new people.

During the festival, her husband went with his sister to go see a band perform. After about 15 or 20 minutes, they returned with a woman she had never seen before.

She didn’t think too much of it since the mystery girl didn’t stick around for long. That’s when her husband explained to her that this woman had been flirting with him, and he clarified that he had a wife and brought her to see her for herself.

“[He] brought her over to meet me, so I didn’t think he was being shady. We’ve been working on major trust issues for the last four years, which I honestly felt we were past and had trust again,” she explained.

After the weekend, when they returned home, her daughter was playing a game on her phone, so she grabbed her husband’s phone before heading to the bathroom.

She noticed that his sister had texted their group chat, asking for pictures from their weekend adventures. As she opened the message, however, she saw something that confused her.

A conversation with a girl named Sarah was on his phone, and she couldn’t remember knowing anyone named Sarah, so she opened the thread. There, she saw the woman’s Instagram and her asking if the couple wanted to hang out. Along with a bunch of messages telling Sarah about the night, her husband also sent a photo of himself.

“I’m thinking, who is this person? I go to his Instagram and look up the name, and it’s the chick he said was hitting on him and asked if he’s single,” she said.

After she confronted her husband about this conversation, he became very defensive and claimed that he was only trying to make friends for the both of them. He promised that there was nothing to be worried about and that it was all innocent conversation and intentions.

