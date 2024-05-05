His Pregnant Wife Got Angry That He Didn’t Offer To Get Her Ice Cream After Dinner, So He Said Maybe She Isn’t Ready To Be A Mom Yet If She’s Going To Act Like A Child

This 35-year-old woman’s wife, 32, is pregnant, and she’s had a tough time because of the physical and mental side effects of the pregnancy. He has a hectic work schedule, and his career can sometimes be exhausting.

In his opinion, his wife’s sudden mood shifts and food cravings have been annoying and ridiculous because she always seems to think he’s a mind reader who knows what she wants without her telling him.

She regularly argues with him because she’s always upset that he only does things for her when she asks, but he doesn’t think this is true. He takes the initiative to plan dates and gives her massages without her asking him to, and he prides himself on doing nice things to express how much he loves and cares for her.

“On the other hand, she expects me to have the clairvoyance to know she’s craving a box of donuts when she calls me at work saying, ‘I wish I had something sweet to eat, but all the cookies are finished,’ or, ‘I want to fix a chicken sandwich right now, but there are no patties left,'” he said.

According to his wife, her hints are how she tells him what she needs, and if he truly loved her and understood her, he would pick up on these hints and buy her the foods she’s craving. He didn’t agree with her perspective and said she had to communicate that she would like him to buy certain foods for her.

Every time they have this conversation, his wife has a look of disappointment on her face and heavily sighs. They had the same argument not long ago, but he’d had enough and snapped.

“She got angry at me because I didn’t offer to drive her to get some ice cream after dinner. This time, I didn’t sit and listen to her blame me. I told her that if she is going to act like a child, maybe she’s not equipped to be a mom yet,” he explained.

While he knew these remarks would hurt his wife’s feelings, he was so tired of how she was acting that he couldn’t hold back the words. He didn’t think it was fair that she expected him to read her mind, and he didn’t think he should hold himself to that impossible standard.

When he thought it through, he acknowledged that he valued having a mature partner who communicated their needs. Since babies can’t talk, they use cries to alert their parents, and when he becomes a father, he will have to analyze the situation and figure out if his child is ill, hungry, or experiencing discomfort.

