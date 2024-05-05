Her Mother-In-Law Hasn’t Been Involved In Her Pregnancy Whatsoever, Yet She Still Wants To Give The Baby Her Middle Name, And She’s Not On Board

This woman and her partner are having their first child soon, and it will be the first grandchild for both of their families.

She and her partner have been in a relationship for over 10 years, and she’s never had problems with her mother-in-law until recently.

“She has never checked in on me during my entire pregnancy (my due date is next week) UNTIL two weeks ago, when she texted both of us in a group, asking how I was doing,” she said.

Then, her mother-in-law asked if she and her partner were willing to give their baby her middle name or use her first name as the baby’s middle name.

She was furious with this request, especially since her mother-in-law had barely paid attention to her throughout the entire time that she’d been pregnant. In her view, it was weird that her partner’s mother thought this request was appropriate.

“My side of the family has been spoiling the baby already by constantly checking in and getting gifts. Everyone has been super supportive and excited for the baby to arrive,” she explained.

Her mother has done so much to help them prepare for the birth of their child.

While she acknowledged that her relationship with her mother is different than her partner’s relationship with his mother, she would be more willing to use her mother’s name as her baby’s middle name.

She would rather honor her mother, who has been incredibly loving and supportive.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.