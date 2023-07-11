She Confronted A Mom Who Excluded Her Daughter From A Birthday Party, And Then She Got Accused Of Ruining The Party

When you were a kid, did you ever not get invited to someone’s birthday party or other event with people in your class?

Exclusion really hurts, and it can hurt even worse when you’re a kid.

One woman confronted a mom from her kid’s school after her daughter wasn’t invited to a birthday party and was accused of ruining it.

She has a nine-year-old daughter that goes to a very small school. There are only 11 girls in her grade. Therefore, the girls in her daughter’s class are close-knit.

A year ago, the girls in her daughter’s grade started a book club and would meet twice a month in each other’s homes.

Her daughter was in the book club full-time last summer but had to stop attending as many meetings because she has a busy schedule as a competitive dancer. However, her daughter will attend book club at least once a month when she can.

Three weeks ago, a friend of her daughter’s from school named Sarah was at their house. Out of the blue, Sarah asked her daughter if she was excited to attend a birthday party for Addy, another one of the girls in their class.

It was supposed to be a pool party with an outdoor movie later in the evening. But unfortunately, her daughter hadn’t received an invite.

When Sarah’s mom came to pick her up, she told her the birthday invites were handed out at the last book club meeting, so Addy’s mom may have just forgotten to hand them out. Sarah’s mom encouraged her to reach out to Addy’s mom.

