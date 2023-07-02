She Had An Awkward Encounter With Man Who Left His Family In The Back Of The Plane So He Could Upgrade To First Class

TikToker Jordynn Wynn (@jordynnwynn) is detailing an awkward encounter with a man who left his family to upgrade to first class on an airplane.

So Jordynn had been upgraded to first-class unexpectedly and got seated next to a guy who seemed to be in his late thirties to early forties.

They were both working on their laptops when a flight attendant approached them, offering drinks. Jordynn just asked for some water. The guy next to her told her that when flying first class, there were unlimited drinks.

So she ended up ordering a glass of wine. Afterward, they got to talking. He informed Jordynn that he was a professor working in the field of nature conservation and was going on a trip to give a speech on the topic.

Nature conservation is a topic that Jordynn holds a deep interest in, so she started asking him a bunch of questions about it.

At some point, he told her that his wife was at the back of the plane with their two children. He was behind in the project he was working on, so he was sitting in first class to get it finished.

As if on cue, his wife walked up with the kids in tow. The kids were about two and five years old. By the time his wife appeared, Jordynn and the guy had been chatting for about fifteen to twenty minutes.

His wife plopped the youngest child into his lap, saying that if he wasn’t going to work, he might as well help her watch one of the kids. It was obvious that she was in a sour mood.

They started furiously whispering at each other while Jordynn awkwardly hunched down in her seat. The five-year-old girl noticed Jordynn and told her that her family had seen her board the plane.

