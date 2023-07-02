She Feels Like Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Really See Her Or Love Her For Who She Is, And She Isn’t Sure How To Deal With This One-Sided Relationship

This 24-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 30, for about five years. They have also been living together for over a year and a half.

But she’s recently been considering breaking up with him because she honestly does not feel like her boyfriend is in love with her anymore.

She claimed that, yes, she knows that her boyfriend loves her. However, it just doesn’t seem like he is truly in love with her.

“I know that fades over time, and you can’t feel giddy and blushy about your partner of five years every single day,” she clarified.

“But, for me, the feeling of excitement and romance still comes and goes. I still look at him with awe, kiss his cheeks, initiate hugs, and seek out romantic situations with him.”

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, only initiates this kind of romance sometimes. So, she mostly feels like she is just being clingy, and her boyfriend simply tolerates it.

On top of that, she often feels like her boyfriend doesn’t really see her. Instead, she thinks he views her as a mirror– keeping her around to just reflect his best sides.

She is always there to listen to his problems and complaints. She also happily hears him out as he shares his thoughts on psychology, philosophy, and life as a whole.

Finally, she laughs at his jokes and enjoys his humorous antics. But she feels like her boyfriend never does the same for her.

