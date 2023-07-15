She Just Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Became Financially Dependent On Her Even Though He Makes More Money

Being in a relationship with someone who doesn’t make the wisest financial decisions is challenging and exhausting.

One woman recently made the decision to leave her boyfriend after he became financially dependent on her even though he works a better job than her.

She’s 21 and was with her 24-year-old boyfriend for over a year. They moved in together six months ago, and the first few months were great. They were splitting their bills and rent equally, but she’d been paying for everything for the last two months.

Her boyfriend started struggling financially, which was surprising, considering he works a full-time job and makes more than she does as a student with a part-time job.

“The reason behind his financial struggles and his debt is because he got his car taken away for not paying rego and driving with an expired license,” she explained.

“His logical response was to gamble all of his savings away in an attempt to make more money to get his car back.”

Her boyfriend’s family gave him some money to get his car back, but he somehow spent all of that as well.

Since losing his car, her boyfriend has gotten paid twice but didn’t put any of it toward their bills. When she asked him what happened to the money, he said he had to help out his family or spent it all paying for other things he needed.

Despite it all, she continued to try and help her boyfriend. She applied for a loan to get his car back because he couldn’t qualify for one.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.