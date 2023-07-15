He Wouldn’t Share The Dinner He Bought For Himself With His Girlfriend, And That Really Upset Her

This 29-year-old guy lives with his 25-year-old girlfriend in New York City. They often use an app that allows users to buy leftover food from restaurants that would otherwise likely be thrown out.

The rates for the food are a lot cheaper this way, and their surprise bag deals are often three times cheaper than usual.

The only thing is that the customer has no idea what the food is going to be when they pick it up, and so what you get is often hit or miss depending on what you like.

On his way home from work, he decided to place a surprise bag order at a barbeque place, so he texted his girlfriend, asking if she would want anything as well.

She told him that she wasn’t really in the mood for barbeque but that she could go for some Indian food from another place nearby. Since she saw the surprise bags available for that place as well, she decided to place an order.

Once he got back home, the couple started to unpack the bags to see what they ended up with. The platter that he received from the barbeque place had burnt ends, pulled pork, ribs, baked beans, and more.

While he was excited about all of the food he got for only $12, she was less than thrilled with what was in her bag.

“Her surprise bag only had six different types of soup, half of them being variations on cauliflower soup. She was disappointed, to say the least,” he explained.

His girlfriend asked him if he would mind sharing some of his food with her, but he told her no. He was super hungry, and since she had declined his offer to order some for her earlier, he planned on eating everything that he got.

