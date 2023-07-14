She Screamed At Her Dad That She’s Not A Replacement For Her Mom After Her Mom Passed Away And She Was Left To Take Care Of Her Siblings All By Herself

This 17-year-old girl currently lives with her dad and her two younger siblings– a 7-year-old sister and a 5-year-old brother.

And she claims to seriously love her dad because they have always gotten along wonderfully.

“We went camping together, he taught me how to stand up for myself, and he taught me practical skills– like fixing a tire, assembling furniture, and hanging a shelf,” she explained.

But just last year, her mother unexpectedly passed away. And ever since then, her dad has never been the same.

He apparently still works, so they do have enough money for necessities– like food and utilities. But aside from going to work, her dad doesn’t do much anymore other than sometimes visiting a local bar and coming home wasted.

This essentially leaves her in charge of doing everything at home– from taking care of her siblings to maintaining the house– all by herself.

“I do the groceries, prepare breakfast and cook dinner, do the laundry, clean the house, take my siblings to school and pick them up, put them to bed, and wake them up,” she explained.

As for her dad, it is clear to her that he is currently suffering from depression. That’s why she’s tried to convince him to seek help from a therapist, but he has not listened.

So, she has been struggling to keep herself together lately, too. And just last night, the whole situation came to a head.

