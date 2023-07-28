She Sent Her New Boyfriend Some Steamy Photos, But He Deleted Them And Told Her That Wasn’t A Classy Thing To Do

This 31-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 36, and they only recently started dating. Her boyfriend has to go out of town several nights every week for work, and he’s currently out of town right now.

Yesterday night, she was feeling pretty flirty, so she sent her new boyfriend 3 steamy photos. She never got a reply back from him that night, which she thought was odd.

Then, this morning, he still had not said anything about her photos. They ended up texting and even talking on the phone, but yet, her boyfriend did not mention the photos.

Eventually, she just asked him if the photos made him somehow uncomfortable, and he replied back that she didn’t “need to do that.”

That completely threw her for even more of a loop, and she had no idea what to even say to him.

“I told him I wanted to, it was private and I was feeling flirtatious,” she explained. “He still wasn’t like, well it was nice or yeah I liked them, nothing.”

“Instead he said “Don’t worry, I deleted them” and I again was kind of surprised. I told him how I’ve never met a guy who didn’t want private…pictures from their girl.”

“He said, “Well if I’m being honest, I don’t think it’s very classy.” He knows it’s a private message for him…”

It’s not like she took these photos and plastered them all over the internet for everyone to see. She did this just for him, and he didn’t even like it, let alone appreciate it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.