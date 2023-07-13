She Still Lives With Her Ex-Boyfriend Who Cheated On Her, And Now His Brother Will Be Staying With Them, And She’s Expected To Watch The Teen

This 27-year-old woman had been dating her ex-boyfriend, who is 30, for five years when she found out that he cheated on her two months ago.

At the time, they were also living together, and he wanted to work the situation out. But she actually felt quite indifferent about the whole thing and really just wanted to stay focused on school.

“I decided I would pretend I wanted to stay together since he had a history of being vengeful when he didn’t get his way and just ghost him when our lease ended,” she recalled.

However, a few weeks later, her ex actually tried to kiss her. And after that, she claimed to have actually thrown up on him and could not stand pretending that everything was fine anymore.

So, she came clean about how she really felt and told her ex that they were over.

She pointed out how, after everything they had been through and moving thousands of miles away to be together, her ex’s actions were simply unforgivable. Moreover, she believed that he had finally shown his true colors.

Now, once she stood up for herself, her ex apparently tried really hard to win her back for the first few days. He was constantly giving her gifts and money, offering favors, and even writing her love letters!

“The one thing I had asked for so many times,” she said.

“And suddenly, he could remember all of these things I had problems with that he never fixed over the five years we were together.”

