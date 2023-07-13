His Daughter Had A Sleepover And He Sent One Of Her Friends Home After His Daughter Said She Wanted Her To Leave

This 38-year-old man is a single father to a 12-year-old girl. His daughter often has friends over, and now that it’s summer, she throws a lot of sleepovers at the house. A new friend of hers, however, had to be walked home during the middle of a recent get-together.

He considers himself to be a pretty laid-back parent and doesn’t mind when all of his daughter’s friends are over.

“I’m a single dad, and my daughter is an only child. So long as the kids are respectful and their parents are cool with it, let them raid the fridge and chill,” he explained.

However, his daughter’s new friend, Monica, has parents who are a bit more strict.

On the Fourth of July, his daughter had some friends over, including Monica. After going to watch some fireworks, he took them all back home to hang out and sleep over. Later on, he heard some arguments coming from the room that the girls were in and went in to check on them.

Monica wanted to go to bed, but because it was only 9:00 p.m., none of the other girls were tired yet. Apparently, Monica had a strict bedtime that she wanted to follow, even at a summertime sleepover. So, to compromise, he offered up his daughter’s bed to sleep in while the rest of the group stayed in the den.

“Monica was clearly a little disappointed that they weren’t going to stop the fun for her but agreed. I went back to what I was doing,” he said.

Around 30 minutes later, he heard Monica storm around the house and fuss at the girls for being too loud for her to be able to fall asleep. His daughter tried to explain to her friend that it wasn’t fair to ask the rest of them to be quiet just because she wanted to sleep early.

“I tried to stay out of it but eventually went in there and asked to speak to my daughter privately. She said she wanted Monica to go home,” he stated.

