Her Partner Cheated On Her While She Was Home Caring For Their Newborn, But He Won’t Let Her Talk To Her Mom Or Best Friend About It

This 25-year-old woman has been dating her partner, 26, for five years. Last year, she gave birth to their first child, and they purchased their first house together. Afterward, her partner became bitter and resented her, accusing her of pressuring him to purchase the house.

Before buying the home, she assumed they were on the same page because he often said it would feel wonderful to own your own space.

Eventually, her partner became fixated on the idea of going to clubs and drinking like when he was a college student. He told her they started dating way too young, and he lost out on the partying phase a lot of people go through. It was as if he didn’t want to be an adult and have responsibilities.

“My partner started having a quarter-life crisis. He cheated on me for three months with someone he managed when I was four months postpartum,” she said.

Her partner assured her that the affair was over on four separate occasions before he truly ended the affair. While her partner was cheating, he and his affair partner took two weeks off work to go to clubs and hook up every time.

“I was home with our newborn, thinking he deserved to have fun since he worked so hard, completely oblivious to what he was doing behind my back,” she explained.

The transition into parenthood has been difficult because her family doesn’t live nearby. Her partner works night shifts, so she has cared for their baby almost completely alone. The only time her partner took over was when he had the energy to watch the baby for an hour while she went to the gym.

Their baby is 8-months-old now and still wakes up to eat every two hours. She’s the only one who cooks, cleans, does laundry, and grocery shops, so she’s understandably exhausted. Because she has a full year of maternity leave, she is financially reliant on her partner.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with postpartum anxiety and depression, and she’s been trying to seek therapy, but there have been delays with appointment scheduling.

