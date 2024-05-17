She Kicked Her Mother-In-Law Out Of Her House After She Traveled Three Hours To Visit Because She Constantly Shows Up Unannounced

This woman and her husband have an 8-month-old daughter. She’s grown frustrated because her husband never informs her if guests are coming over. Four days after giving birth, her husband’s mom or sister, who live three hours away, came over after he invited them without telling her.

On Saturday, she and her daughter were napping in her bedroom, and 20 minutes later, her mother-in-law arrived at their house. She had fallen asleep after feeding their daughter, and her husband and his mom came into the bedroom where she and her daughter were sleeping.

“I wake up to my husband saying, ‘Hey, Mom’s here to see us. I say, ‘Well, I just got the baby down for a nap, so we aren’t available,'” she said.

In a whisper, her husband told her his mother drove three hours to visit, adding that she and their daughter could nap after his mom left.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’d expressed frustration with not being notified that her husband had invited his family members over. She was furious and demanded that he leave the room immediately.

“My mother-in-law says, ‘Come on, up you go. I didn’t travel down here for nothing,’ and she starts pulling the blanket off me. So, I snapped and said, ‘Yes, you did travel down here for nothing because my daughter and I will not get out of bed for an unannounced guest. Get out, now,'” she explained.

Her husband looked humiliated and assured his mother they should leave the room, ushering her out as she ranted about disrespectful behavior. Moments later, she heard them slam the front door. She continued napping and woke up an hour and a half later.

When she entered the kitchen, her husband was seated at the kitchen island, clearly angry with her. As soon as she entered the kitchen, he started ranting about how stunned he was that she supposedly humiliated him in front of his mother.

“He said that it’s not like it would have killed me to get out of bed for 30 minutes so his mother could see me and the baby,” she shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.