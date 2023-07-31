She’s Becoming A Mortician, And Her Boyfriend Recently Said Some Terrible Things About Her Dream Career That Were Fueled By Jealousy

This 19-year-old girl has a 20-year-old boyfriend named Kenny whom she has been dating for the last 10 months.

Although Kenny makes her feel safe and cared for, they have a ton of issues in their relationship, and it all basically revolves around his jealous streak.

Kenny had a terrible upbringing, and that resulted in him having severe issues with attachment. He’s always concerned that she’s lying or cheating on him, and he is so incredibly jealous.

Lately, she was talking to Kenny about her dream career, and she is in the middle of becoming a mortician.

She has had this dream for some time, and that’s hardly a surprise to Kenny.

“While talking about this topic, he made a comment about how my seeing another man [without clothes on] would make him sad, now this disgusted me for many reasons,” she explained.

“Not only is he [making my job weird], but he’s also showing insecurity and jealousy again over a dead body. When I confronted him saying that it’s weird for him to say that, he continued to back up what he was saying…Now this genuinely left me in shock, I felt truly disgusted by him in that moment and literally can’t process why he would say something like that.”

She still continued to try her best to tell him that what he was saying was awful and disturbing. Kenny then backtracked and tried to say he was just joking and was trying to get a rise out of her.

In light of this entire conversation, she can’t help but still feel sick that he would say what he did. She does love Kenny, and he treats her nicely as a boyfriend, but this is taking things too far.

