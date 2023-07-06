She’s Convinced She Dated A Psychopath When She Found Out After Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend That He Spent Months Building Up A Fake Persona He Knew She’d Like

Have you ever entered a relationship with someone who didn’t show their true colors or red flags until a few months in?

One woman remembers a guy she dated in high school who seemed to get worse after every month they dated.

She met him during her freshman year of high school. The first day she saw him, she spotted him talking to her ex in gym class and noticed that he seemed uncomfortable. She asked him if he wanted to walk laps with her that day, and he happily said yes.

On their walk, he began trash-talking her ex, which she didn’t mind because her ex was not a great guy. After a few days of flirting and talking, she decided to ask him out.

They officially started dating, and the first few months of their relationship went pretty well. There were a few things that were “off” about him, like how he was often rude to teachers and other students at school.

He would also often complain about the house he lived in, but when she visited his place for the first time, she noticed it was one of the nicest houses in town. She chose to ignore this behavior for a while.

Then, things progressively worse, and her boyfriend’s actions became harder to ignore.

For instance, at one point, his family was struggling financially, so she found a way to raise money for them. Despite her efforts, he didn’t seem to care and wasn’t very thankful.

“In the last few months of dating, he treated me like I was stupid,” she said.

