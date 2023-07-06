Her Roommate Accused Her Of Accidentally Killing Her Pet Fish, And Her Roommate Wants Her To Pay For Everything That Was Damaged Even Though She Can’t Afford To

This 32-year-old woman and her 28-year-old roommate Stacy have a fish tank in their shared living space.

But Stacy and her boyfriend recently planned a trip out of town for Memorial Day weekend. So, her roommate asked if she wouldn’t mind feeding the fish while they were gone. She agreed and had no problem with doing so.

Then, after the couple had left and she started cleaning up the living room one day, she noticed something strange. There was a greenish-yellowish film growing on the walls of the fish tank that she hadn’t noticed before.

So in order to clean it, she grabbed a new cleaning sponge and used it to wipe the insides and outsides of the tank.

“[The sponge] was brand new and bright white, so I didn’t think it would be harmful to the water,” she explained.

Assuming everything was fine, she went about her day. It wasn’t until her roommate returned home from the trip that she learned that something bad had happened.

One of the fish that was living in the tank had died, and her roommate instantly was angry with her and blamed her for it. She tried to explain everything she did while they were gone and told her about the cleaning of the tank.

“She asked me to show her which sponge I used, and when I did, she told me it…that there are chemicals inside of those sponges,” she said.

So, her roommate continued to be angry with her even after she apologized. Plus, Stacy demanded that she pays for everything that was damaged, and until then, her roommate would be giving her the silent treatment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.