She’s Showing You A Productivity Tip That Will Come In Handy If You Work From Home, Have ADHD, And Struggle With Staying On Task

While working from home definitely has its perks, many people struggle with staying on task, especially people who have ADHD.

With familiar distractions all around, those with ADHD might find themselves focused on things other than their work.

Luckily, there are techniques available for everyone to make the most out of their workday.

TikTok creator Marissa (@momentswithmarissa) shares a productivity tip for working from home that is especially helpful if you have ADHD and struggle with getting things done.

Marissa knows firsthand how difficult it can be to focus and be productive as a person with ADHD. Additionally, she sympathizes with those who struggle with the working-from-home environment because of either the lack of structure or the lack of accountability to be on task.

While it might be easy to get distracted by things going on around you at home, this tip is one that Marissa swears by!

The technique is called body doubling, which is similar to co-working or studying with a group. To do this virtually, Marissa schedules a FaceTime or Zoom call with a handful of her co-workers or friends who might also be working from home.

On the call, everyone stays on mute and works separately on their own tasks, but it creates a form of accountability that is super beneficial for those with ADHD.

At the beginning of the scheduled time, everyone announces what task they are going to be working on, and then after an hour has passed, they will check in with each other to see how it is coming along.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.