Homework Without The Headaches: How To Get Your Kids Back Into The Swing of Completing Assignments

Back-to-school season is here, and the chaos is only just beginning.

From early morning wake-up routines to after-school extracurriculars, there will be a lot for parents to juggle this fall– especially if they have multiples.

But perhaps the most stressful struggle all parents can relate to is trying to get their kids back into the routine of completing homework after the long summer break.

With some thought and creativity, though, homework doesn’t always have to equal headaches. Use this step-by-step guide to help ease your kids (and yourself) back into the swing of things this school year.

Create A “Homework Zone”

Kids thrive on consistency, and setting up a specific area for homework can create a structure that helps them focus.

Whether it’s a desk in their room or even just the dining room table, create a sort-of “landing zone” for your children.

Make sure it’s stocked with necessary supplies and free of distractions. At the same time, you can make it inviting– with kid-friendly decor pieces and comfy items, such as throw pillows or blankets.

By curating a space that your kids like and want to sit down in, they will be much more likely to complete their homework.

