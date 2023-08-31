Here Are A Few Unique Takes On Your Traditional S’mores Recipe

Your summer wouldn’t be complete without a s’more or two. The traditional way of making s’mores is awesome, but if you’re looking to level up your s’mores game, here are a couple of variations on the classic combo.

TikToker Hannah (@hannah__ford) is sharing a recipe for frozen s’mores. With this method of making s’mores, you won’t need to sit by the fire. In fact, no heat is involved here. You’ll just need pudding mix, milk, Cool Whip, marshmallow creme, and graham crackers.

In a medium-sized bowl, prepare the chocolate pudding mix with two and a half cups of milk and a half cup of Cool Whip. Whisk the ingredients together.

Next, line a baking pan with tin foil and break apart the graham crackers to arrange on top. Then, pour the chocolate pudding mixture over the graham crackers and spread it evenly across the pan.

Let it chill in the refrigerator for twenty to thirty minutes. Meanwhile, combine a block of cream cheese, two cups of marshmallow creme, and two cups of the remaining Cool Whip in a mixing bowl.

Remove the pan from the refrigerator and scoop the marshmallow mixture into the pan, smoothing it out as you go. Then, layer more graham crackers on top. Once you are finished, cover the pan and freeze it for six hours. Afterward, cut them up into small bars, and enjoy your frozen treat!

If you want a more outdoorsy experience, TikToker Lauren (@brightmomentco) is demonstrating how to make s’mores croissants to snack on during your summer bonfires.

First, you’ll need a batch of large croissants instead of your typical graham crackers. Slice them lengthwise to create an opening that allows you to add the filling easily. Next, roast your marshmallows on sticks until they are warm and melted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.