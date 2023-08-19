Not All Summer Flings Are Meant To Turn Into Long-Lasting Relationships, So Here Are Some Ways To Make The Most of Your Fun And Gently Part Ways Before The Fall

We are officially in the thick of summertime. For some of us, it’s a ‘hot girl summer.’

While having a ‘hot girl summer’ looks different for most people and involves different things, for many, the concept is mostly focused on having fun during these warm months and perhaps partaking in a summer fling or two.

If there’s a person you’ve been very flirty and casual with this summer that you’ve been enjoying hanging out with, that’s awesome, and you should be taking advantage of your time with them.

However, not all summer flings are meant to turn into long-lasting relationships, so here are some ways to make the most out of a summer fling and gently part ways before the fall.

If you’re seeing someone over the summer, you shouldn’t be wasting your time going on dates you could go on year-round, like dinners at a restaurant or going to the movies. Enjoy some summer fun with your summer fling!

Some great summer date activities include going out for ice cream, hitting the beach, going to a fair or carnival, and having a picnic.

The whole point of having a ‘fling’ is to keep things pretty casual. But just because the relationship isn’t as serious, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t still have some boundaries. So, don’t forget to constantly communicate with your summer fling and ensure you’re both on the same page.

Be sure you’re not spending every waking moment of the summer with this person either, and still make time for memories and adventures with friends and family. After all, if you end up spending every single day with this person, they may get mixed messages about how serious you want your relationship to be.

Finally, when you’re ready to part ways with this person, mentally select a good day or week for the fling to end. When the summer ends and things like work, school, etc., get in the way of your fun, sometimes it’s best to end things with the person you’ve been seeing.

