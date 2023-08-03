She Told A Family Off In A Restaurant After Their Kids Kept Being Loud And Interrupted Her Dinner

This 27-year-old girl recently went out to her favorite restaurant to celebrate something wonderful that happened at her job.

While she was at her favorite restaurant, she, of course, ordered her favorite dish there when she sat down.

“It was all great at first,” she explained. “I had my laptop and got some work done as I waited for my food.”

“I had just started eating when a family of four with kids around the age of 4 and 2 sat at the table beside mine. I was surprised because It’s not an environment known to be hospitable to kids overall.”

“Initially, the kids were quiet. It got progressively worse as they sat there. The little one was crying, and the older one was shouting.”

The kids didn’t get quieter as the night wore on, though. Instead, they got louder and just carried on with their antics.

She put her earbuds in that do cancel sound out, but they did nothing to really help drown out the noise the kids next to her were making.

She finally asked the waitstaff if she could be moved to another table away from the kids. Once she got situated at her new table, she was dismayed to realize the move did not help much with the situation.

“The restaurant isn’t very big, so I could still hear them crying and shouting,” she said. “I barely enjoyed my food and was really angry because I very rarely get to have time for myself, and I really wanted to enjoy this.”

