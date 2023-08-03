He Told The Dad Who Lives Across The Street From Him That His Kids Are “Socially Inept,” So None of The Other Kids In Their Neighborhood Want To Play With Them

This guy lives across the street from the Cashin family, and he says they’re pretty weird. He really doesn’t like the wife at all, but the husband is nice.

His sons are the same exact age as the Cashin’s sons – 6, 9, and 13. The Cashin boys are super sweet, but they are bizarre.

“The thing is that the parents homeschool their kids,” he explained. “I’m more than happy to have as many kids at our house.”

“I don’t care if they eat all my food or are loud. My 13 and 9-year-old have grown cold of the 13 and 9-year-old Cashin boys. They’re socially awkward because they do not interact with kids their own age enough, so they come off as weird.”

“A lot of the stuff my 13-year-old and his friends talk about go over the 13-year-old Cashin boy’s head, so he just sits there in silence. The other boys feel uncomfortable. For example, they were watching some scary movie, and he said he needed to take a “brain break” and went home and never came back.”

As for the 9-year-old Cashin boy, he’s much more conversational and caring. But, a couple of days ago, this boy kissed his 9-year-old son on the lips while they were playing with Legos with a couple of other boys.

His own son got super uncomfortable, and this behavior alone got the 9-year-old Cashin boy basically “blacklisted” by the neighborhood kids.

His own sons do not want to spend any time with the Cashin boys now, and he can hardly blame them.

When the Cashin boys realized that his sons no longer want to play with them or include them, this hurt their feelings deeply.

