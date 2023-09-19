Air Plants Are A Little Different From Your Average Houseplant, But They’re Fun, Trendy, And Pretty Low-Maintenance

If you’re looking for a fun and trendy plant to add to your life, try an air plant! Air plants are a little different from your average houseplant in that they don’t require any soil to grow. They do not have a root system and, instead, use their leaves to absorb nutrients. As a result, they’re super low-maintenance and especially great for beginners.

Although they mainly gather nutrients from the air, they still need a little extra help from you to thrive. Here’s how to care for an air plant properly.

Air plants come in many varieties, but there are a few basic rules to follow that can be applied to any type. First of all, never plant them in soil. The conditions will be too moist for them, and they will rot.

They are also sensitive to sunlight, so don’t place them too close to the windows. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight may cause their leaves to become burned.

Air plants prefer warm, humid environments to ensure that they do not dry out. Regular household temperatures of 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit will work just fine for them but protect them from any cold drafts or dry conditions that can be caused when near a heating/cooling vent.

Your air plant will be happy in your bathroom or kitchen. You can even place a humidifier next to it to top up humidity levels.

In your home, your air plant will need to be watered about once a week. To water it, fill up a bowl or sink with enough water for the plant to be completely submerged in it.

Let it soak for about thirty minutes, then turn it upside down to drain out the excess water. If needed, mist them every few days, so they stay looking fresh.

Air plants don’t really suffer attacks from pests or diseases. When they do run into issues, it usually stems from improper care. The most common air plant problems to watch out for are dark spots on its base, along with feeling mushy to the touch. This may indicate that the plant is receiving too much water.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.