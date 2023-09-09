He Cut Contact With His Daughter After Finding Out She Knew About His Wife’s Affair And Was Paid A Lot of Money To Keep The Infidelity A Secret

When this 43-year-old man was 18-years-old, he and his high school sweetheart had a daughter together– who is now 25.

Their daughter was later considered a miracle baby in his family because the pregnancy was extremely difficult for his wife, and she was not able to have any more children.

“Which sucked, but it worked out perfectly in the end. My daughter was incredible,” he said.

More recently, though, he discovered that his marriage was not as great as he thought it was.

Earlier this year, he logged onto his wife’s Facebook account– which he knows was an invasion of privacy. Nonetheless, he couldn’t help but feel curious, and he wound up finding out that his wife had been cheating on him with one of her “friends.”

Now, he claimed that the guy was downright ugly. However, the one thing that his wife’s affair partner did have was money.

Anyway, he wound up calling his daughter immediately and persuading her to go over to his home right after he found out about the infidelity.

“And she was quite nervous, which was quite strange,” he recalled.

“But now, looking back, I’m assuming my wife found out I knew about the affair somehow, some way, and told her.”

