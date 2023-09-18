Her Dad Removed Her From His House After She Trashed Her Sister’s Room, So Now She’s Telling Everyone He Won’t Let Her Go Home

This 16-year-old girl and her sister, 20, got in a huge fight recently.

Their mother asked her sister to take the dog on a walk, but at that moment, her sister said she was starting her homework, so she couldn’t. Since her sister wasn’t able to, their mother asked her to walk the dog instead.

In anger, she called her sister “lazy” for choosing to start working on homework right when she was asked to do something.

Her sister has two vehicles, and she had been helping teach her how to drive, but she recently stopped practicing with her.

Also, her parents didn’t allow her to use her sister’s second vehicle for her driver’s test, and on the day of the test, her sister kept the keys to this car with her.

“When she and my parents weren’t home, I trashed her room. Paint all over her bed, makeup all mixed, broken floor-length mirror, soaked iPad and MacBook. And I keyed her car and slashed the tires. She doesn’t use it, so it shouldn’t be a big deal,” she said.

Once her sister arrived home and saw that everything in her room was absolutely destroyed, she was furious. Her sister called their father, who rushed home to deal with the chaos.

Her father broke her phone and told her to pack a bag. Then, he drove her to her uncle’s house, and she had to stay there until, in her father’s words, she was “‘under control.'”

“This place is literally worse than jail. I have a 5 p.m. curfew. I can’t go out on weekends because my uncle makes me work at his business to pay my parents back for all the damages. I have a flip phone and an iPad with parental controls, and I’m not even allowed to take either of them into my room,” she explained.

