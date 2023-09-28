Her Nanny Left Work To Have A Baby, And She Thought The Woman Quit, But Now The Nanny Wants The Job Back, And She Doesn’t Need Childcare Anymore

This woman initially hired a nanny to care for her daughter up until grade school.

But, this year, her nanny became pregnant, and there was clearly a serious misunderstanding about her nanny’s plans to continue working.

Apparently, she thought that her nanny planned to quit after having the child. Yet, once the baby was delivered, her nanny asked to come back to work.

For context, her nanny would say things like she was “going to have to leave to take care of the baby” or that she was “planning not to work after having her baby.” Her nanny never phrased it as though there was an intention of just taking maternity leave or a break before coming back to work.

So, she did not anticipate the nanny wanting to continue working for her family afterward.

To add even more confusion to the situation, her nanny’s baby was born prematurely, too. That’s why the nanny had to stop working much earlier than anticipated.

“Because of this, we were a bit caught off guard for childcare as we had expected a little more time to find a new nanny,” she recalled.

In the end, since they were strapped for time, she just decided to put her daughter in daycare. And according to her, her daughter wound up really liking it, too.

That’s why she thought the situation had worked itself out and she wouldn’t have to find a new nanny after all.

