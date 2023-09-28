In 1985, This Young College Student Left A Party With A Man She Had Just Met: He Returned Later That Night, But She Was Never Seen Again

In 1985, a young college student left a party late with a man she had just met. But he was the only one who made it home the following morning.

Leichia Reilly was a student at Buffalo State College. She had a vibrant personality and was passionate about art and writing. She had a bright future ahead of her but tragically went missing at a young age and hasn’t been seen since.

Leichia was 21-years-old on January 30th, 1985, when she decided to go out with some friends.

They hit up a few local bars and restaurants in West Seneca, New York, and ended the evening at the Pierce Arrow Restaurant. Allegedly, that night, she met a state trooper named Daniel for the first time, and witnesses remember seeing her leave Pierce Arrow with him around 3:00 a.m. on January 31st.

About an hour later, Daniel’s friends recalled seeing him return to the restaurant alone and head straight for the bathroom. Leichia was nowhere to be found, and she’s been missing ever since.

When Leichia was reported missing, and Daniel was interviewed, his claims allegedly did not align with the ones his friends made about his night at the restaurant. He claimed he left the restaurant alone around 3:00 a.m. to see a female companion named Cathy for 20 minutes and said he had no idea who Leichia was.

Meanwhile, Daniel’s friends and other witnesses claimed to have seen him leave the restaurant with Leichia at 3:00 a.m., return, and then leave with friends around 4:00 a.m.

One friend of Daniel’s allegedly stayed at his apartment that night and claimed that after getting home from Pierce Arrow, Daniel said he was going to “some girl’s house.” Then, the next morning, when he woke up around 10:00 a.m., Daniel claimed the girl was not home.

Before passing away in 2016, Leichia’s father was always passionate about finding his daughter and suspected she had been murdered.

