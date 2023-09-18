She Asked Her Sister To Donate One of Her Kidneys To Her, But Her Sister Said No Because of How She Treated Her In The Past

This 30-year-old woman has three siblings, and she is the middle child.

Unfortunately, she and her older sister, 33, don’t get along well, and she believes that a lot of it could be because they have some vast differences in the ways they live their lives.

While she is child-free, has a successful career, and is financially stable, her sister is a single mother with two children, and she has dealt with a lot of struggles throughout the last several years.

Six years ago, her sister was in financial trouble, and she and her children were living at their mother’s house.

Since her sister was having such a tough time saving up money and being able to afford basic necessities, her family asked if she could financially help her sister out.

“My initial response was negative, largely because I felt that my sister was not pulling her weight and was being lazy with our mother,” she said.

Now, her sister is in a much better situation, including financially. Her sister is married, has a stable job, and she and her husband recently had a baby. Her sister and husband have a combined income that is more than what she makes on her own.

On the other hand, she is struggling with her health, and she needs to have a kidney transplant.

“I asked my sister to undergo testing to determine if she could be a potential kidney donor for me. She reluctantly agreed, but her hesitation was palpable. The tests have now confirmed she is the only suitable candidate within our family. Our parents and brother aren’t. However, she is vehemently refusing to go through with the transplant, citing the way I treated her in the past and how I acted as though she was ‘trash,'” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.