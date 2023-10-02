How To Grow And Care For Black Huckleberries, Which Are Perfect For Making Baked Goods And Jams

Have you ever wanted to grow berries in your backyard? How would you feel about huckleberries?

Similar to blueberries, huckleberries are a sweet and tasty treat that can either be eaten raw or put into baked goods and jams. There are a variety of huckleberries out there, but the most popular is the black huckleberry.

The black huckleberry is typically found in wooded areas and acidic forests in eastern North America.

While it may involve some extra work and attention, there are ways to grow huckleberries in your own backyard.

Black huckleberries are perennial shrubs that can be grown in a pot for 1-2 years before being transferred to your garden.

Huckleberries do well and are hardy in the winter in zones 3 to 7 on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. It’s important to keep in mind that they thrive in areas with acidic soils and cooler summers.

In terms of sunlight, the shrubs need partial sun and would do best in a spot that’s slightly shaded, so they get flecks of light each day.

Soil-wise, black huckleberries do best in sandy, well-drained, acidic soil. An ideal soil pH for huckleberry shrubs is between 4.3-5.2.

Huckleberry shrubs require moderate to dry water conditions but will need more water in the spring to help support their fruit growth.

